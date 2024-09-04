Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,002 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

AMP stock opened at $441.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.29. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $450.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

