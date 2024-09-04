Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 934 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $552.36 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

