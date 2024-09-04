Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 203.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.8 %

AON stock opened at $346.30 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $349.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.21.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

