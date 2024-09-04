Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,262 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.7% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $143.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.26. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

