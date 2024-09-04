Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $349,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,133 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,797 shares of company stock worth $20,292,558. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $256.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.05 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.