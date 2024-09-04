Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $378,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOHFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $356.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

