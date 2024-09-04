Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $407,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $190.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.46.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.