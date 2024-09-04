Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $673,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.97. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

