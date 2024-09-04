Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.28% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 704,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,136,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

