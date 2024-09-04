Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,143,000. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

