LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Reaches $0.0004

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $32,884.60 and $40.62 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

