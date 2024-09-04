Liberty Latin America’s (LILAK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.30. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

LILAK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -313.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26,514.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

