Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.93.

LTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $23.43 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,804,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Life Time Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Life Time Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

