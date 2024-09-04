Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

Insider Activity

In other Lifestyle Communities news, insider JoAnne Stephenson purchased 5,000 shares of Lifestyle Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.75 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of A$38,725.00 ($26,343.54). Insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

Featured Stories

