Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Down to $9.54

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.28. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 14,704 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $515.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 3.01.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $150,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,518 shares in the company, valued at $614,439. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $109,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,598.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 88,156 shares of company stock worth $669,250. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

