Litchfield Hills Research Initiates Coverage on Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 213.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 39,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,746. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,089,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,700,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,039. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

