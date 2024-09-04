Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.54 and traded as low as C$3.26. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 883,100 shares changing hands.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$667.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Also, Director John Kanellitsas purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,500.00. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

