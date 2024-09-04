Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 7,632,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 1,722,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).
Live Company Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £779,760.00, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67.
About Live Company Group
Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.
