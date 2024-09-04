Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

