LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $36.04 million and $2.18 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

