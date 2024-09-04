Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,282,500 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 6,685,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Luckin Coffee Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of -0.50.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

