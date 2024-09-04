Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2002 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Lundin Gold Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LUGDF opened at C$19.47 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.24 and a 1 year high of C$20.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.00.
About Lundin Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Gold
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- These 2 Sectors Could Provide Roadmap for the Market
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks to Own if You Are Bearish on The Market
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is Wingstop The Perfect Fast Casual Restaurant Model?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.