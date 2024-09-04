Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2002 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUGDF opened at C$19.47 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.24 and a 1 year high of C$20.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.00.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

