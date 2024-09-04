Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 69.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the first quarter worth $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.98 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,579 shares of company stock valued at $55,510,751.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

