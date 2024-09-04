Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $230.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

