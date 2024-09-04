Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 54 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

