Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $211,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

