Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

USXF opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

