Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $363.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $371.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

