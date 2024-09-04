Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 272.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

