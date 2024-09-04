Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,269 Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 1.15% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $356,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RAAX opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

