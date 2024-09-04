Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,912,000 after buying an additional 555,445 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Energy Transfer by 491.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

