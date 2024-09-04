Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.48 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $14.48 million and $219,821.89 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,000.73 or 1.00148754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007565 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000033 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $271,819.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

