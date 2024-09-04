Manta Network (MANTA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $242.32 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Manta Network has a total market cap of $242.32 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,589,205 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 373,589,205.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.61228513 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $10,050,750.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

