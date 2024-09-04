Markel Group Inc. Acquires 27,500 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises 1.3% of Markel Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of LPL Financial worth $134,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LPL Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,472,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,011,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.47. 64,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,737. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.30.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

