Markel Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

UBER stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.30. 2,155,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,436,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

