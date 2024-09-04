Markel Group Inc. Purchases 3,900 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $33,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.21.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $348.25. The stock had a trading volume of 108,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,790. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $349.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.28.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.