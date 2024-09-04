Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.02

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 2626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

