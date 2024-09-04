Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,973 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

BATS NULG opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

