Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 109 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $185.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

