Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 231,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,028,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $25.03.
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
