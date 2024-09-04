Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $177,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

MCD stock opened at $285.52 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

