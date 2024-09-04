Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $97,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $102,958,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,234,000 after purchasing an additional 231,987 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $90,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $456.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $338.58 and a one year high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.45.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

