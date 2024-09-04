Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

