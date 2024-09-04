Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $385.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $423.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.