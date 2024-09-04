Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,131 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

KO stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $314.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

