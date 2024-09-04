Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $217.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.25. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

