Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

DSI stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.