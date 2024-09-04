Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,033 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after buying an additional 152,636 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

