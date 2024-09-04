Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,762 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

