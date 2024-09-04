Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total value of $51,822,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,559,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,160,630,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total transaction of $51,822,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,559,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,160,630,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,282,931 shares of company stock worth $583,107,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $482.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.24.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

